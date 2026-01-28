After a personal meeting with Trump, Fico said he was “alarmed” by his behavior and “psychological condition”

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, after meeting with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence on January 17, said he was alarmed by "his behavior and psychological condition".

This was reported by Politico, citing five diplomats familiar with the course of European informal negotiations at the EU summit in Brussels.

According to the publicationʼs interlocutors, Fico, who has become one of Trumpʼs most loyal European politicians, called his behavior "dangerous". One diplomat reported that Fico described Trump as a man who was "out of his mind".

The discussion came ahead of an emergency EU summit on January 22, called after Trumpʼs statement about the possible seizure of Greenland and trade pressure on European allies. According to the source, the Slovak prime ministerʼs comments were made at an informal meeting of EU leaders and management, not at official meetings.

Meanwhile, Fico publicly cast a different tone on the Mar-a-Lago meeting. In a Facebook video, he called Trumpʼs invitation "a sign of great respect and trust", saying the talks were "open and informal" and concerned Ukraine and the "deep crisis" in the EU.

The White House has denied the reports. Trump administration spokeswoman Anna Kelly called the report “fake news”, and an administration official who attended the meeting said it was “normal, positive, and without any tense moments”.

Robert Fico is known for his close relationship with Trump. In particular, he has repeatedly publicly supported Trumpʼs position on Ukraine and the war with Russia, opposes military aid to Kyiv, and insists on "peace talks" without increasing pressure on Moscow.

He also systematically blocks or delays EU decisions in support of Ukraine, criticizes sanctions against Russia, and effectively rebroadcasts Russian narratives about "Western provocations", making his government one of the most pro-Russian in the European Union.

