Hot water has been turned off in some homes in Kyiv. What is going on

In some houses in Kyiv, the supply of hot water was limited in order to restore heating more quickly.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

The released power was directed specifically to heat, because it is very difficult to restart the system in frosty weather. Especially where the heating has to be turned on for more than the first time (in some houses in the Desnyansky district, for the third time).

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes that not the entire city is without hot water, but only those houses where it is technically necessary.

What is the energy situation in Kyiv?

As of the evening of January 25, 6 600 homes in Kyiv were without heat. Most of them had already been connected to heat supply twice or had attempted to be connected after the shelling on January 9 and 20.

The capital still has a significant electricity shortage, which is why emergency power outages have been in effect for several weeks.

