Zelensky appointed a new Ukrainian ambassador to Georgia. He had been absent for three years

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Mykhailo Brodovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Georgia.

The President signed the corresponding Decree No. 83/2026 on January 26, 2026.

The previous Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Georgia was Ihor Dolhov. He held this position until 2022.

Mykhailo Brodovych is a career Ukrainian diplomat with many years of experience in consular and protocol work.

In 2004-2005, he was the First Deputy Head of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department.

In 2005-2010, he worked as the Consul General of Ukraine in Krakow.

Since 2010, he has been an Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director of the Protocol Department, where he specialized in consular, legal and protocol issues.

From August 28, 2015 to May 4, 2022, he held the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Slovenia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.