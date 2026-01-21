Former South Korean Prime Minister sentenced to 23 years in prison in martial law case

A court in South Korea has sentenced former Prime Minister Han Deok Soo to 23 years in prison in a case involving the illegal declaration of martial law.

This is reported by the South Korean broadcaster Yonhap.

The Seoul Central District Court found Han guilty of inciting rebellion, participating in it, and giving false testimony. The Special Prosecutorʼs Office had requested a 15-year prison sentence for the former president, but the court imposed a harsher sentence.

The court concluded that Han played an important role in preparing the martial law decree, suggesting that then-President Yoon Seok Yeol convene a cabinet meeting before declaring it.

According to the court, the former head of government did not object to this decision and probably called on the Minister of Internal Affairs to carry out the presidentʼs order — in particular, to stop the supply of electricity and water to media outlets critical of the government.

The judge noted that although no one died during the events of December 3, 2024, and martial law lasted only a few hours, its termination was made possible thanks to the resistance of citizens who, without weapons, confronted the military and defended the parliament building.

Han became the first member of the former government of Yoon Seok Yeol to also be convicted in the martial law case. He is accused of abuse of power, election law violations and other crimes.

Martial law was declared in South Korea on December 3, 2024, following a political crisis over the national budget. President Yoon Seok Yeol accused the opposition of "anti-state activities" and sympathies with North Korea. This led to mass protests, a military blockade of parliament, and ultimately the impeachment of the president.

Already on January 6, 2026, Yoon Seok Yeol was sentenced to five years in prison on charges that included obstructing investigatorsʼ attempt to detain him last year.

