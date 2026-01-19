“Kyivstar” and subscribers raised UAH 45 million for communications for the military. The collection is still ongoing — how to get involved

“Kyivstar”, its subscribers, and the “Come Back Alive” Foundation continue to raise funds for communications for the military as part of the project "We Are Here to Live: Mission 077”. The mobile operator joins the initiative by allocating UAH 20 million in charitable assistance — they will provide for the critical needs of units of four army corps.

The initiative aims to provide communications to the units of four newly created corps defending the northern border. The overall goal is UAH 77 million. The project is being implemented with the information support of the general media partner of the gathering, 1+1 media.

As of the beginning of January, more than UAH 45 million had been collected. Of these, UAH 20 million was due to contributions from “Kyivstar” subscribers through the connection of the charitable Superpower "Help the Armed Forces of Ukraine+" and SMS subscriptions. With this money, 1 414 units of various equipment and components that provide communication were purchased and transferred to the military.

"When business — a charitable foundation — and society work together, we are able to do more than seems possible. Everyoneʼs contribution helps our defenders stay connected, quickly coordinate actions, and save lives. We thank everyone who joins this common cause, because we have to live here," comments the “Kyivstar” CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

You can support the project "We Are Here to Live: Mission 077" by donating to the special account of the Foundation and the "bank" of the project. Subscribers of prepaid communications "Kyivstar" can get involved in the following ways:

connect the charitable Superpower “Help the Armed Forces of Ukraine+” — SMS or call 88032. And up to 50 UAH from each tariff payment will be transferred to the collection;

send a message to number 515 to donate 10 UAH after each account replenishment of 50 UAH;

send any SMS to number 88009 — and 10 UAH will be deducted from your mobile account for collection.

The "We Are Here to Live: Mission 077" initiative launched at the end of October and will continue until the target collection amount is reached.

