Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: Private company supplied unsuitable mines to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, causing almost UAH 3 billion in losses

A private company caused the state almost UAH 3 billion in losses by supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with unsuitable and dangerous mines, as well as by misappropriating funds received as an advance payment for products that were never delivered.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the company signed five contracts with the Ministry of Defense and other military structures for the supply of mines. Some of the ammunition was transferred, but examinations showed that it did not meet the requirements and could not be used safely. Under other contracts, mines were not supplied at all, although the company received money in advance.

In total, the losses were estimated at UAH 2.994 billion. Of this, over UAH 571 million was due to the supply of unsuitable mines, and another UAH 2.4 billion was due to the possible misappropriation of advance payments. State customers have already gone to court to recover the funds.

The investigation also established that a co-executor company was involved in the scheme. Over UAH 120 million was transferred to it, but the work was not actually completed, and no demands were made for the return of the funds.

The unsuitability of the mines was confirmed by laboratory tests and forensic examination: the ammunition did not contain enough explosives, it did not meet technical requirements, and some of the mines did not work at all.

So far, 10 people have been charged, four of whom have been detained. Among those involved are the management of the supplier company, the accounting department, the head of the co-executing company, and officials from military missions. Law enforcement officers are preparing a request for arrest with bail ranging from UAH 100 million to UAH 500 million.

