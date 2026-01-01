An explosion occurred at a ski resort in Switzerland on New Yearʼs Eve — dozens dead and hundreds injured

An explosion and fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar in the Alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana in Switzerland, where people were celebrating the New Year.

This was reported by the Valais cantonal police on January 1.

There are reports of several dead and injured people from different countries. At 12:10, Swiss authorities informed the Italian Foreign Ministry about 40 dead and 100 injured, Sky News reports.

According to the channel, among the victims were two French citizens.

Police have officially confirmed 10 deaths. The exact number is being determined. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the incident is not being linked to terrorism.

Swiss newspaper Blick suggests that the explosion may have been caused by pyrotechnics. According to them, a concert was taking place in the bar at the time, attended by over 100 people.

The Swiss Council of State has declared a state of emergency in the town of Crans-Montana. The resort area has been completely surrounded and closed to entry.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.