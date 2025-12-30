Kolomoiskyiʼs lawyer exposed in Kyiv. He is suspected of swindling money from entrepreneurs

SBU and the National Police exposed a lawyer in Kyiv who was engaged in swindling money from entrepreneurs.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The special service does not name the person, but Babelʼs sources in law enforcement say that this is Serhiy Stetsyuk, an assistant and lawyer for businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

According to the investigation, he demanded $100 000 from the management of one of the capitalʼs companies. For this amount, he promised to "resolve" tax issues that, according to the lawyer, were present in the companyʼs accounting department.

The defendant told businessmen that he had insider information from regulatory authorities, and if the entrepreneurs refused to pay him, they would have to transfer almost UAH 1 billion in fines to the state budget.

When the entrepreneurs agreed to give the lawyer cash, he involved his acquaintance as an intermediary to transfer the money.

The lawyer and his accomplice were reported on suspicion of fraud on a particularly large scale. Punishment: from 5 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Stetsyuk represents Ihor Kolomoiskyi in a case on charges of premeditated murder. Kolomoiskyi himself is currently in pretrial detention.

