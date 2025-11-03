Two Territorial Defence Forces soldiers who defended positions on the front line for 165 days were awarded the “Cross of Combat Merit”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the Cross of Combat Merit to Territorial Defense Forces soldiers Oleksandr Alikseenko and Oleksandr Tishayev. They continuously defended forward positions for 165 days.

This is stated in the relevant decree on the presidentʼs website.

The Presidentʼs Office said that rifle platoon commander Oleksandr Tishayev had been in the combat zone in the Zaporizhzhia direction since the summer of 2024. Since then, he has led the destruction of the enemy and held positions, "together with his comrades, entering into battle with significantly larger enemy forces".

In addition, Tishaev destroyed enemy drones and saved the lives of personnel.

Grenade launcher Oleksandr Alikseenko has also been in the combat zone in the Zaporizhzhia direction since September last year and has repeatedly repelled attacks by enemy drones using electronic warfare equipment and small arms.

"He evacuated his comrades from the dugout, where the occupiers had sent gas ammunition using FPV drones. He occupied important positions under heavy artillery fire and drone attacks," the Presidentʼs Office said about the fighter.

In May — October 2025, on the outskirts of the settlements of Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, and Orikhiv, in Zaporizhzhia Oleksandr Tishayev, as the senior position officer, together with soldier Oleksandr Alikseenko, spent 165 days at one of the observation positions.

The military reported on reconnaissance of the front line, drone flights, observed enemy assault groups, conducted preemptive fire, and reported on the movements and location of the occupiers.

"In difficult conditions, under constant mortar fire and drone attacks, Oleksandr Tishayev ensured the smooth functioning of the position and maintained the fighting spirit of Oleksandr Alikseenko, who was wounded in one of the combat clashes. There were more than 30 attempts to withdraw and replace the crew from this position, but it was not possible to do this safely," the Presidentʼs Office added.

The last combat clash with the occupiers took place on October 20, when the Russians stormed the defensive line with 22 units of armored vehicles along with landing troops. Ukrainian soldiers eliminated three Russians who tried to break into their position after destroying a Russian MT-LB.

On October 28, Tishaev and Alikseenko were able to be evacuated from the position due to favourable weather conditions. Despite his injuries, Oleksandr Alikseenko managed to walk about 12 kilometers to the evacuation point. The soldiers are currently being treated in a hospital.

