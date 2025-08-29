The Ukrainian Book Institute has opened an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature into other languages

The Ukrainian Book Institute (UBI) has launched an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature into other languages. The initiative is designed to promote Ukrainian culture abroad.

A list of over 800 books translated from Ukrainian is now available for viewing. It includes works by Ivan Bahryany, Ivan Kotlyarevsky, Oksana Zabuzhko, Artem Chekh, Maria Matios, and other Ukrainian authors.

Users can filter publications by language and find literature available to foreign readers in their native language.

The writer and popularizer of the Ukrainian language Natalia Mysyuk, mentor and project manager Iryna Udovenko, as well as the staff of the Ukrainian bookstore in Prague "Vusa Shevchenko" took an active part in filling the database. The catalog of publications is being updated.

The database also contains books published thanks to the Translate Ukraine program, which the UBI has been implementing since 2020 to support translations.

The new tool will be useful to cultural and educational institutions, embassies, cultural centers, organizers of international events, libraries, bookstores, teachers, and reading promoters.

