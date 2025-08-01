Russia attacked Ukraine with 72 drones. There were hits

On the night of August 1, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The enemy struck at the front-line territories of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the Kyiv region.

This is reported by the Air Force.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such Russian locations as Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 44 UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Another 28 drones were hit in 9 locations.

