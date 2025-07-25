Russia launched two ballistic missiles and over 60 drones into Ukraine. How the attack went

On the night of July 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 61 Shahed attack UAVs, and various types of simulator drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down most of the targets, but there were also hits.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched their air targets from such Russian directions as Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Air Force says that as of 09:00, air defenses had neutralized 54 drones in the north and east of the country. However, there were 7 UAV hits in four places, and debris fell in two more.

