Russians launched 35 drones over Ukraine overnight

On the night of July 18, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 35 strike drones from the directions of Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, 29 of them were "Shahed" drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces. The main direction of the attack was the frontline territories in the east of the country.

Previously, as of 08:30, the Air Defense Forces shot down 11 enemy drones in the north and east of the country. In addition, six more simulator drones were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare. 18 UAV hits were recorded in five places, and debris fell in two.

