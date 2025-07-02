The government has dismissed the language ombudsman Taras Kremin. Who will be appointed to this position?

On July 2, the government dismissed Language Ombudsman Taras Kremin, whose term in office had expired. He had held the position since 2020.

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

In an open letter, more than 30 Ukrainian cultural figures call for Taras Kremin to be reappointed to this position. The letter was signed by writers Oksana Zabuzhko, Serhiy Zhadan, Yuriy Andrukhovych, actress Ada Rohovtseva, the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov, and others.

However, candidates for the position are being submitted by the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, and the Commissioner for Human Rights. Kremin is not among them at the moment.

Back in April, the Ministry of Justice published a list of selected candidates for the position of language ombudsman — the list included philologists Olena Ivanovska and Iryna Koval-Fuchylo, as well as a Cabinet official and former Deputy Minister of Education Pavlo Polyansky. All three refused to participate in the competition.

On June 20, Ukrainian Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna told Suspilne that, at the suggestion of the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, she nominated actor Oleksandr Zavalsky for the position of Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language. In his opinion, "Ukrainians need to be interested in switching to the Ukrainian language," and not "forced to do so".

Activists oppose Zavalskyʼs candidacy, saying he lacks the necessary experience. The language ombudsman must have experience in human rights work to protect the state language and be fluent in English. Language activist Svyatoslav Litynsky submitted a request to the Ministry of Justice asking whether Zavalsky meets these criteria, but has not received a response.

After an open rating vote, the language ombudsman must be appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Language Ombudsman is responsible for protecting the Ukrainian language and citizensʼ rights to receive information and services in the state language. The Ombudsman also reviews complaints about violations of language legislation and imposes fines, and submits proposals to the government on language policy.

