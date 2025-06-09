Five temperature records were recorded in Kyiv from June 6 to 8.

This was reported by the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory of Ukraine.

The average daily air temperature on June 6 was the highest during the observations for this date and was +24.9 °C, which exceeded the previous record in 1956 by 0.2 °C, and the climatic norm by 6.5 °C.

The minimum air temperature on June 7 did not drop below +19.9 ℃, which is 0.7 ℃ higher than in 2014.

The average daily air temperature was the highest during the observations for this date and was +26.2 °C, which exceeded the previous record of 2011 by 1.5 °C, and the climatic norm by 7.2 °C.

The minimum air temperature on June 8 did not drop below +20.4 ℃, which is 1.8 ℃ higher than the previous record of 2011. The maximum air temperature in the afternoon reached +31.4 °C, which is 0.1 °C higher than in 2011 for this date.