At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and over 50 drones. How the air defense worked

On the night of April 15, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missile and 52 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 26 enemy drones, another 19 did not reach their targets — they were lost in location without negative consequences.







This night, the Russians launched a ballistic missile from the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and drones from such Russian destinations as Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Ukrainian air defense operated in the east, north, and center of the country.

Sumy and Donetsk regions suffered from the enemy attack.

