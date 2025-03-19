Russia hit Ukraine with drones and missiles at night. The Air Defense Forces shot down 72 drones

On the night of March 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and 145 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, the downing of 72 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones was confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions.

Another 56 enemy drones were lost in location without any negative consequences. The Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions were affected by the Russian attack.

