At night, air defense shot down 106 drones, Russians attacked Sumy region with ballistic missiles

On the night of February 19, the Russians struck Ukraine with 167 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the enemy launched two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles at Sumy region from Voronezh region. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 106 Shahed and other types of UAVs have been confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

Another 56 enemy drones were lost in location without any negative consequences. The Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhia regions were affected by the Russian attack.

