The SBU detained an intelligence-combat group of the Russian GRU — they were planning terrorist attacks in Kyiv

Counter-intelligence of the SBU prevented four terrorist attacks in Kyiv that were supposed to take place on May 9. In the capital, agents of the Russian GRU were detained, who were installing explosive devices in construction hypermarkets and near one of the cafes.

According to the SBU, improvised explosive devices were disguised in tea packages. They consisted of a timer, a detonator and plastic explosives with an incendiary mixture that was supposed to cause large-scale fires.

According to the plan of the Russian special service, the explosives were to be detonated during the peak hours of hypermarkets in order to cause maximum damage to the civilian population. In addition, it was planned to place it among flammable materials — so that such a fire could not be extinguished quickly.

Another terrorist attack was supposed to take place near a popular Kyiv cafe. Russian agents wanted to plant explosive devices in a car parked nearby.

In this way, the GRU wanted to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, as well as send a signal on May 9, a symbolic day for them, about the alleged presence of a Russian underground in Kyiv, which is waiting for the arrival of the "Russian peace".

"We managed to get ahead of ourselves and foiled the enemyʼs plans in time. Every step of the criminals is documented — they will receive a well-deserved punishment. Like everyone who tries to work for the benefit of the Russian Federation. It is symbolic that the dates to which the Russians want to time their terrorist attacks are gradually becoming a symbol of the failure of their special services," said SBU head Vasyl Malyuk.

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service established that the curator of the terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation was Yuriy Syzov, a GRU employee who serves in military unit No. 92154. He personally gave instructions to recruited agents and even recorded video instructions for installing an explosive device in one of the stores of the same network in the Moscow region.

The SBU monitored his activities for a long time and documented the agencyʼs criminal actions step by step.

Syzov was also responsible for the sabotage that was to take place in Lviv Oblast in February 2024. Then the SBU also prevented the explosions.

The Security Service has now established the entire chain of this network, including intelligence and combat groups, smugglers who delivered explosives from the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as the direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack: they were caught red-handed when they installed explosive devices in the third hypermarket.

Detainees were informed of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111 (treason);

Art. 113 (sabotage);

Art. 258 (terrorist act).

They face life imprisonment. The measures were conducted under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.