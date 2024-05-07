Bloomberg: The EU plans to impose sanctions against 11 ships of the “shadow fleet” of the Russian Federation

The European Union (EU) has proposed imposing restrictions on 11 vessels that help Russia circumvent sanctions.

This is reported by the Bloomberg agency, whose journalists have a corresponding project at their disposal.

The proposed measures, if approved by member states, would ban ships from accessing EU ports and anchorages, as well as complicate the logistics of their operation by banning them from using the services of European companies.

Among the vessels targeted by the sanctions are four fuel tankers, two oil tankers, two gas storage vessels used in PJSC Novatekʼs liquefied natural gas transportation project on the Kamchatka Peninsula, and a cargo vessel.

One of the vessels is a tanker called the Andromeda Star, which was wrecked in the Baltic Sea and found to have an invalid European insurance policy.

The proposals are part of the EUʼs efforts to combat Moscowʼs ability to circumvent price caps on Russian oil through the use of a "shadow fleet."

The restrictions will apply to insurance and technical assistance, including bunkering, ship supply services, crew changes, cargo loading and unloading, as well as fendering and towing. European providers will also be banned from ship-to-ship transfers.