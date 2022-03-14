Russian war against Ukraine. The invaders shelled Kyiv residential areas, first internally displaced persons left Mariupol, the first NATO member-state appealed to close the sky over Ukraine. Day 20: Babel live coverage

Russian invaders block the “green” corridors in Kherson oblast, Izyum, and Mariupol. About 600 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv following constant shellings. The invaders have also shelled residential areas of Kyiv — in particular Obolon, Kurenivka, and “Lavina mall”. Estonia urged the UN to close the sky over Ukraine. Follow our text online about the key events of March 15 (and here you will find key events for March 14).