Whatʼs happening in the Russia-Ukraine war: regular updates from trusted sources. February 21

Russia continues to escalate military and diplomatic aggression against Ukraine. Joint field exercise with Belarus, supposed to end on February 20 was prolonged, and shootings from Russian-supported forces on Donbas, are the most intense in recent years. Russian officials and proxies claim Ukraine has plans to invade so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk Peopleʼs Republics”, therefore they started evacuation of local women and children to Russia. Ukrainian officials keep insisting that diplomacy is the only possible way of solving this military conflict. Ukrainian armed forces dispositions at Donbas are remaining the same as during last months, and weapons prohibited by Minsk agreements stay out of use. "Babel" is a Ukrainian digital media outlet based in Kyiv actively covering Russian-Ukrainian war updates and news. Babel editorial policy is grounded on the principles of validity and integrity, which means that our texts are based only on trusted sources, we publish news only when there are no doubts about their veracity. In recent weeks we have monitored multiple inaccuracies in how foreign media covers events in Ukraine ― even when it comes to the location of the borderline between the temporarily occupied territory and controlled territories of Ukraine (the correct map is here). Thatʼs why we decided to make regular updates about this war in English. Key news reviews will be posted every three hours starting from 9 am until midnight EET. If you are interested in regular and reliable updates, keep this tab open and youʼll be notified about any new posts. If you know somebody else who may be interested in this article ― please share the link with them.