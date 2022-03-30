The project of a law banning the pro-Russian Moscow Patriarchy was registered in the Ukrainian Parliament.

The project of a law banning the pro-Russian Moscow Patriarchy of an orthodox church on the territory of Ukraine was registered in the Ukrainian Parliament.

The document proposes to ban the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church and religious organizations that are part of the Russian Orthodox Church, including the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

"Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Holy Dormition Pochayiv Lavra, Holy Dormition Svyatogorsk Lavra and other architectural monuments of state importance, owned or used by the Moscow Patriarchate, are to become the property of the state, and agreements (decisions) on use are canceled ", it is told in the project.

Without exception, all church property of prohibited churches "shall be inventorized and nationalized within 48 hours from the date of entry into force of this law."

Religious communities, monasteries and religious educational institutions of the Moscow Patriarchy can change their subordination within 14 days from the date of entry into force of the law.