Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Darnitsa will produce coronavirus drugs under the Pfizer license

The executive director of Darnitsa pharmaceutical company said that the company will produce the anti-coronavirus drug developed by Pfizer. Darnitsa signed a license agreement.

The company will be able to develop and produce a version of the nirmatrelvir oral drug in combination with a low dose of ritonavir, said Dmytro Shymkiv.

Medicines Patent Pool writes that Darnitsa will be able to provide medicines not only to Ukrainians but also to 95 other countries. As of today, 36 pharmaceutical companies from 13 countries have such an agreement with Pfizer.