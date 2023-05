Росіяни спалюють неугодні режиму книжки. Із цього починали нацисти 90 років тому, а потім влаштували масові репресії та Голокост. Згадуємо, як це було, — в архівних фото і відео

Джерела:

J. M. Ritchie. The Nazi Book-Burning. The Modern Language Review, Vol.83, №3, 1988.

The Holocaust and the Book: Destruction and Preservation. Edited by Jonathan Rose. University of Massachusetts Press, 2001.

Matthew Fishburn. Books Are Weapons: Wartime Responses to the Nazi Bookfires of 1933. Book History, Vol.10, 2007.

Rebecca Knuth. Burning Books and Leveling Libraries: Extremist Violence and Cultural Destruction. Westport: Praeger, 2006.