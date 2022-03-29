Klуchko: During the war, the occupiers kidnapped 11 mayors and 8 other municipal officials

Since February 24, Russians have abducted 11 mayors and eight other municipal officials, said Vitaliy Klitschko, chairman of the Association of Ukrainian Cities.

"I emphasize that the abduction of village, town and city mayors, especially in wartime, endangers all residents of the community. After all, the critical management, livelihood, making important decisions on which the fate of the community depends, rests on their heads," he said.

The Kyiv mayor also called on the democratic world to make every effort to end the war.