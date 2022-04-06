The Ministry for Reintegration clarified that the authorities called for the evacuation of only residents of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts and did not mean Kharkiv Oblast residents.

News

Ирина Верещук / Facebook

Iryna Vereshchuk made a slip, pointing out that the authorities are asking to evacuate from the Kharkiv region, Hromadske [Ukrainian media] clarified in the Ministry of Reintegration. Currently, they only speak about evacuation from Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk called on people to evacuate from Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, as it will be almost impossible to do so after the start of a new offensive by the occupiers.

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that currently no centralized evacuation measures are being carried out in Kharkiv. And he assured that in case of changes, residents will be informed.

Oleh Syniehubov also spoke about the situation in the Izium direction. According to him, the Oblast Military Administration, in agreement with the Armed Force Of Ukraine, really recommends evacuating the population in Barvinkovo ​​and Lozova. Trains run through the settlements. It is necessary to follow the schedule announced by local governments.

"At the same time, the threat of shelling of residential areas of Kharkiv remains", said the Head of the Oblast Military Administration.