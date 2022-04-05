CNN: NATO is gathering evidence to prosecute Putin for war crimes in Ukraine

News

NATO / Website

US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith says the Alliance is gathering evidence to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and his team to justice for war crimes in Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN.

Julianne Smith says that they rely on the testimony of Ukrainian citizens firsthand.

Отвечая на вопрос о том, как Соединенные Штаты помогут в расследовании вероятных военных преступлений, совершенных российскими войсками в Украине, Смит сказала: «Прежде всего, если мы хотим обеспечить разоблачение правды и полностью понять, что происходит на местах, нам нужно собрать как можно больше информации».

Asked how the United States would help investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Smith said: "First of all, if we want to expose the truth and fully understand what is happening on the ground, we need to gather as much information as possible."

At the same time, Smith warned that "it is too early to say what happened" in Bucha and other cities where Russia has committed alleged war crimes, but added that "we are confident that […] we can gather the necessary evidence to bring Putin to justice.»