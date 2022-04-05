Spain expels 25 Russian diplomats from the country

News

Dimitry B. / Flickr

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez announced the immediate expulsion from Spain of "at least 25 Russian diplomats and employees of the embassy of the Russian Federation".

This is reported by El Espanol.

The head of the Spanish Foreign Ministry explained this by saying that they "threaten the security interests of Spain" and that this is "a consequence of the actions of a brutal war that we saw in Bucha and Mariupol". Earlier, the Ukrainian Embassy urged the Spanish government to take such a step.

The decision to expel Russian diplomats was also announced in the Czech Republic, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, and Sweden.