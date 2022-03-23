News

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has died at the age of 84. She was the head of the US State Department from 1997 to 2001 and was the first woman in this position.

Albright was a central figure in President Bill Clinton's administration, first as US ambassador to the United Nations and later as the country's main diplomat.

She advocated NATO enlargement, sought its intervention in the Balkans to end genocide and ethnic cleansing, made efforts to reduce nuclear proliferation, and advocated for human rights and democracy around the world.