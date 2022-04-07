Russia was expelled from the UN Human Rights Council

News

The UN General Assembly suspends Russiaʼs membership in the UN Human Rights Council.

93 member states voted in favor. Against — 24. Among them are Russia, China, Eritrea, North Korea, a number of African countries, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and others.

The US and Great Britain proposed to exclude Russia as the aggressor country. Representatives of these countries said that Russiaʼs membership in the Human Rights Council is a farce after those atrocities the Russian army did in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, and many other destroyed cities of Ukraine.