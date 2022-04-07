Almost 19,000 Russian servicemen have already been killed in Ukraine

News

As of April 7, Russian troops lost 18,900 people in the war against Ukraine, reports to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The losses of the enemy in equipment for the entire period of the war are as follows: 698 tanks, 1,891 armored combat vehicles, 332 artillery systems, 108 multiple rocket launchers, 55 air defense systems, 150 aircraft, 135 helicopters, 1,358 vehicles, 7 ships and boats, 76 fuel tanks, 111 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 25 units of special equipment and 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.

«Бабель»