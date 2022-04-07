The Washington Post: Russia has fully withdrawn its troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts.

News

Стас Козлюк / Бабель

Pentagon reports that Russia has fully withdrawn its troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts. It was said by a senior U.S. defense official commenting to The Washington Post.

«We are assessing that all of the Russians have left,» said the Pentagon official. Their full departure was confirmed only in the last 24 hours. There is a possibility that Russian forces may have left mines in their wake that would still need to be cleared.

Probably, the Russian Federation will further concentrate all its forces on Donbas. The Pentagon official adds that more than 80 of the approximately 130 battalion tactical groups that Russia deployed into Ukraine continue to operate in the country, estimating that such groups each contain 800 to 1,000 troops.

