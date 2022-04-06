News

Britain imposes new sanctions on Russia to «starve Putinʼs military machine»

Автор:
Anna Kholodnova


Carl Court / Staff

The United Kingdom has announced additional sanctions against eight oligarchs and Russian banks, including the countryʼs largest Sberbank and Credit Bank of Moscow.

It is read in the statement of the British government under the title "UK imposes sweeping new sanctions to starve Putinʼs war machine"

The latest sanctions are in line with US sanctions, which they also imposed on Putinʼs two daughters.

"Today, we are stepping up our campaign to bring Putin’s appalling war to an end with some of our toughest sanctions yet", stated Foreign Secretary Liz Truss while announcing the sanctions against Russia.

The key sanctions declared today include:

Ahead of the new sanctions being announced, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Iʼm afraid when you look at whatʼs happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what Putin has done in Ukraine doesnʼt look far short of genocide to me".

He assured that the international community and Britain will be further moving to impose more sanctions and more penalties on Putinʼs regime.

Earlier, the United States has announced a new package of sanctions against Russiaʼs largest banks, as well as against Russian government officials and their families.