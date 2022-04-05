Elon Musk will join Twitterʼs board of directors

News

Getty Images / Bloomberg / Contributor

Elon Musk became a member of the board of directors of Twitter. He bought a 9.2% stake in the company, reports AFP News Agency.

This is confirmed by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

"Iʼm excited to share that weʼre appointing Elon Musk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board", wrote Agrawal.

Elon Musk, in turn, replied that he expects to serve on the companyʼs board in order to "make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months".

In particular, on his Twitter account, he created a poll on whether to add an edit button to the platform.