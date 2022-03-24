Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Leshchenko has resigned

News

Кузьмин Александр / УНИАН

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leshchenko has resigned. His statement has already been submitted to Parliament.

The governmentʼs representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported it in his Telegram channel.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a statement from Roman Leshchenko resigning from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine", — he wrote.

