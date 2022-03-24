Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Leshchenko has resigned
- Автор:
- Oleksiy Yarmolenko
- Дата:
-
Кузьмин Александр / УНИАН
Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leshchenko has resigned. His statement has already been submitted to Parliament.
The governmentʼs representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported it in his Telegram channel.
"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a statement from Roman Leshchenko resigning from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine", — he wrote.
- On December 17, 2020, the Council appointed Leshchenko Minister of Agrarian Policy. Before that, he was the Head of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography, and Cadastre. Prior to public office, he worked in the agricultural sector and founded several agrarian companies.