During the month of the war, the Russian occupiers lost 15,800 soldiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports:

As of March 24, Russian troops had lost 15,800 killed in the war against Ukraine.

Enemy losses in equipment: 530 tanks, 1,597 armored combat vehicles, 280 artillery systems, 82 MLRS, 47 air defense, 1,033 units of vehicles, 72 fuel tanks, 16 units of special equipment (electronic warfare), 50 UAVs, 108 aircraft and 124 helicpopters, as well as 4 ships/boats.