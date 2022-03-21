News

Ammonia leaked at a chemical plant in Sumy. The affected area is 2.5 kilometers

Алексей Ярмоленко
Ammonia leaked at the Sumykhimprom plant in Sumy city The affected area is 2.5 kilometers.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of the Sumy Oblast State Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, there is no threat to the city itself, as the wind blows in the other direction. The village of Novoselytsia was under threat, though.

Ammonia is a colorless gas with a pungent suffocating odor, well soluble in water, explosive, toxic. Ammonia is lighter than air, so shelters, basements and lower floors should be used for protection.

Rules of conduct when the ammonia leaks:

First aid for ammonia poisoning: