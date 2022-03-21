Ammonia leaked at a chemical plant in Sumy. The affected area is 2.5 kilometers

News

Pikist

Ammonia leaked at the Sumykhimprom plant in Sumy city The affected area is 2.5 kilometers.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of the Sumy Oblast State Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, there is no threat to the city itself, as the wind blows in the other direction. The village of Novoselytsia was under threat, though.

Ammonia is a colorless gas with a pungent suffocating odor, well soluble in water, explosive, toxic. Ammonia is lighter than air, so shelters, basements and lower floors should be used for protection.

Rules of conduct when the ammonia leaks:

it is necessary to leave the infected area perpendicular to the wind direction;

if it is not possible to leave the area of ​​infection, it is necessary to hide in shelters, basements, apartments (houses), pre-sealing windows, doors, ventilation (preferably with a cloth soaked in citric acid or a weak solution of vinegar or water);

in the apartment (house) it is desirable to go to the bathroom and turn on the shower on a fine spray (water absorbs ammonia from the air), do not turn on ventilation (removes clean air and inhales contaminated);

if you smell ammonia—breathe through a damp gauze bandage (preferably moistened with 5% acetic or citric acid).

First aid for ammonia poisoning: