Вже завтра — перший півфінал «Євробачення» у шведському Мальме. Україна в пʼятірці лідерів, Ізраїль змінив текст пісні, а поліція очікує мітингів за Палестину — головне про цьогорічний конкурс

Джерела:

Who will win Eurovision 2024? Here are Euronews Culture's predictions. Euronews, 03.05.2024

Betting Odds: One Week to Go Until the Eurovision 2024 Final. Eurovoix, 04.05.2024

Sweden prepares to host Eurovision Song Contest in shadow of Gaza war. France 24, 04.05.2024

Palestinian Flags Fly at Protests Worldwide. They Won’t Be at Eurovision. The New York Times, 02.05.2024

As Eurovision 2024 Nears, Israel Is in the Hot Seat. New Lines Magazine, 06.05.2024