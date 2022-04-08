Russia has stated that it has urgently distributed Russian passports to 12,000 Ukrainians

Новости

Stanislav Krasilnikov \ TASS via Getty Images

Oleg Kadochnikov, Deputy Head of the Main Department for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, stated that thousands of Ukrainians "urgently" received Russian passports.

This was reported by TASS.

According to him, about 12,000 people have already received Russian citizenship.

The agency reported that Ukrainians are in more than 800 "temporary accommodation" places in Russia, where about 25,000 people live, and almost half of them are children.

Probably these are the Ukrainians who were forcibly deported to Russia by Russian troops from the temporarily occupied territories. Only from Mariupol, the Russians have deported 20,000 to 30,000 people.