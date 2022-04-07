In Lviv oblast, the acting mayor who sold free foreign humanitarian aid was detained

News

The acting mayor of one of the cities was detained in Lviv oblast for selling humanitarian aid. He asked for and received UAH 100,000 from a volunteer for a bus provided by one of Finlandʼs associations, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office said.

The Pustomyty City Council reported that the incident took place in their city. First Deputy Mayor Andriy Lukiv was detained. He was removed from office for the time of the investigation.