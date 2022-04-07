Australia has imposed sanctions on 67 Russian oligarchs and Putinʼs entourage

News

The Australian government has imposed sanctions on 67 Russian citizens over the war in Ukraine and the atrocities of the Russian military in Bucha.

This was reported on the website of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Australia.

The sanctions targeted 67 Russian officials, oligarchs, and members of the "elite" who are close to Putin and support his policies. These sanctions are aimed at, in particular, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Russian politician Alexander Babakov, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, who has been blamed for the destruction of the Mariupol Drama Theater, and many others.

Earlier in March, Australia imposed personal sanctions on 33 Russian oligarchs, businessmen, and their families, as well as completely abandoned Russian oil and gas and imposed a 35% tariff on all goods from Russia.