Austria expels four Russian diplomats
- Kostia Andreykovets
Austria is expelling four Russian diplomats due to their activities not being in accordance with their diplomacy status. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria requested diplomats to leave by the end of 12 April.
Austria has become one of a dozen European countries that have expelled Russian diplomats amid Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. The Baltic states have gone further in this matter — they have closed Russian consulates.