The United States has imposed sanctions on Putinʼs two daughters and the families of Russian officials

The United States has announced a new package of sanctions against Russiaʼs largest banks, as well as against Russian government officials and their families.

Statement of the White House says.

Restrictions will affect Sberbank, which now owns a third of all Russian banking assets, and Alfa-Bank.

The United States also imposed sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the wife, and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The sanctions included Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

New US sanctions, in particular, prohibit investment in the Russian economy. The White House has said that the United States has completely blocked more than two-thirds of Russiaʼs banking sector, and the Russian economy will now cease to be among the top twenty.

U.S. sanctions could be tightened or eased depending on the situation "on the ground", the White House said.