The total loss of Russian troops in Ukraine reached 18,600 people

As of April 6, Russian troops in the war against Ukraine lost 18,600 people killed.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Enemy losses in equipment for the entire period of the war are as follows: 684 tanks, 1,861 armored combat vehicles, 332 artillery systems, 107 multiple rocket launchers, 55 air defense systems, 150 aircraft, 135 helicopters, 1,324 units of motor vehicles, 7 ships and boats, 76 tanks with fuel, 96 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 25 units of special equipment and 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.