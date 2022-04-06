The Armed Forces liberated three villages in Kherson Oblast

News

The Ukrainian military liberated three settlements in Kherson Oblast: Dobrianka, Novovoznesenske, and Trudoliubivka.

This was announced by the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration Oleksandr Vilkul.

He emphasized that these settlements were in the most dangerous southern direction from Kryvyi Rih, and now there are the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, fighting continues in the region near the village of Oleksandrivka.