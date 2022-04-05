The Russian Federation has created a register of individuals — foreign agents. It includes Russian journalists living in Ukraine
- Oleg Panfilovych
-
Facebook / Evgeny Kiselev
Russia has established a register of individuals — foreign agents, writes Meduza.
The register was created by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.
The list is headed by Yevgeny Kiselyov and Matvey Ganapolsky, two Russian journalists living and working in Ukraine. They "conduct political activities, receiving funding from Ukraine".