The «Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic» is going to confiscate state and municipal property of Ukraine in the occupied territories

Pierre Crom / Getty Images

The occupants in the "DPR" issued a decree on the seizure of state and municipal property of Ukraine - in all villages of Donetsk oblast, which will be captured by the Russian army.

This was announced on April 2 by Ukrainian Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova.

According to the Geneva Convention, such actions are a war crime, because the property belongs to the people of Ukraine.