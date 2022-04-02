The «Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic» is going to confiscate state and municipal property of Ukraine in the occupied territories
- Anhelina Sheremet
Pierre Crom / Getty Images
The occupants in the "DPR" issued a decree on the seizure of state and municipal property of Ukraine - in all villages of Donetsk oblast, which will be captured by the Russian army.
This was announced on April 2 by Ukrainian Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova.
According to the Geneva Convention, such actions are a war crime, because the property belongs to the people of Ukraine.