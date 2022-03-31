About 17.5 thousand Russian servicemen were killed in the war with Ukraine

News

As of March 31, Russian troops had killed 17,500 people in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy losses in equipment for the entire period of the war are:

614 tanks, 1735 armored combat vehicles, 311 artillery systems, 96 MLRS, 54 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 1,1201 units of vehicles and 75 fuel tanks, 22 units of special equipment, 7 ships/boats, 83 UAVs, 135 aircraft, and 131 helicopters, as well as 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.