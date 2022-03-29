Czech Republic, Ireland, Netherlands, and Belgium expel Russian diplomats

News

Viktor Berezkin \ TASS via Getty Images

The Czech Republic is expelling one Russian diplomat, saying it is "reducing the presence of Russian intelligence in the EU."

Ireland is expelling four Russian diplomats for the same reason.

Власти Нидерландов высылают 17 российских дипломатов, поскольку они занимались шпионской деятельностью, а Бельгия 21 российский дипломат в связи с подозрениями в их участии в шпионской деятельности.

The Dutch authorities are expelling 17 Russian diplomats because they were engaged in espionage activities and Belgium — 21 Russian diplomats in connection with suspicions of their participation in espionage activities.